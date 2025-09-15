Charlie Sullivan Commits to Storm

Published on September 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today that 2025 third round pick Charlie Sullivan has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club.

The 6'1, 185 lbs blueliner from Toronto, Ontario was selected 47th overall in this year's OHL Priority Selection.

Sullivan had an excellent season with the GTHL's Don Mills Flyers program, notching 18 goals and 35 assists for 53 points in 108 regular season games. The left-shot defender followed up his regular season with nine points in 11 playoff games for the Flyers squad (two goals and seven assists). Sullivan also played in seven games at the 2025 OHL Cup where he recorded a goal and an assist.

"I am honoured to be drafted and commit to the Storm," said Sullivan. "Hopefully, I can help bring a championship to Guelph."

