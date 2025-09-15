Erie Otters Announce Multi-Media Partnership with Gem City Sports Podcast Network

Published on September 15, 2025

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - A new era has begun for the Erie Otters on the ice as the team prepares for the 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League campaign, and off the ice, the team continues to grow.

The Erie Otters are thrilled to announce a partnership with the Gem City Sports Podcast Network (GCSN) (pres. by Rebich Investments) to serve as the flagship home of the team's podcast "Ott the Record".

Fans will now be able to engage with the show live across the GCSN's various social media channels, airing every Thursday at 7 P.M. and available on-demand on the Otters YouTube and Spotify immediately after airing. The show will also air across the Otters social media channels.

With this upgrade comes the jump to video for the show, adding another level of insight for longtime listeners.

GCSN Owner and Host Isaac Petkac spoke about the show's inclusion to the network and what it means for each side.

"We are beyond excited to add the Ott The Record Podcast to the Gem City Sports Podcast Network lineup," Petkac said. "You cannot write the story of Erie sports without the Otters, who have been a staple in the community for generations. The expertise, professionalism, and passion for their fanbase is well-aligned with our mission of bringing local sports to life. We look forward to partnering with the Otters and helping to share the stories of their incredible team!"

Otters Play-by-Play Broadcaster Trevor Kubeja will remain the show's host with the format of the podcast remaining consistent to what fans have come to expect.

"I am thrilled to partner with Isaac and the folks at Gem City," Kubeja said. "This allows us to bring the show to life by adding the element of video, helping us tell the stories of our athletes and staff in an even more dynamic way. This partnership also brings the show to a new audience which we're hoping will benefit both sides greatly."

To celebrate the partnership, Petkac and the Otters broadcast team will broadcast live from the 2025 Erie Otters Home Opener Fan Fest (pres. by iHeart Media) with a live edition of the Gem City Sports Podcast beginning at 3:30 on September 20, across the Gem City Sports Podcast Network.

A new era for "Ott the Record", bringing fans closer to the team, with more ways to watch and listen.

The Erie Otters are thrilled to partner with Gem City Sports Podcast Network and are excited to continue to grow the "Ott the Record" brand.







