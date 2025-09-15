2025/26 Wolves Season Starts Friday

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The wait is over. The Sudbury Wolves will begin their 2025/26 OHL season this Friday, September 19th at the Sudbury Community Arena against Highway 17 rivals, the North Bay Battalion. With puck drop set for 7:05pm, and Howlapalooza on Grey Street from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, Friday is set to kick off the season in style.

The Wolves finished the preseason with a 3-2-0-0 record, including wins against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, the Soo Greyhounds, and a 3-1 win last Friday to the North Bay Battalion. Standouts of preseason action include Wolves forward Hudson Chitaroni, who scored a goal and added four assists in four games, and import forward Jan Chovan (LAK), who recorded goals In his two preseason games, along with an assist.

The instant renewal of the Highway 17 rivalry with the Battalion will be intriguing, with the two teams battling in a competitive season series last season. The Wolves prevailed with a 4-2-2-0 record, including winning all four matchups at the Sudbury Community Arena, and outscoring the Battalion 21-8 in those games. Friday's matchup will add a new chapter in the storied Highway 17 rivalry.

Friday's game is proudly sponsored by Northern Epoxy, who will be on site with great prizes and giveaways for Wolves Nation. Be sure to visit them in the lower concourse before the second intermission finishes to find out more information.

The Sudbury Wolves invite you to join us on Tuesday, September 16th from 6:00pm to 7:00pm at the New Sudbury Centre, for the Sudbury Wolves Pep Rally! The team and the coaches will be on hand to interact with Wolves Nation as we get set to kick off a new season of Wolves hockey. Wolves Nation will also have their first chance to get their hands on the new retro collection and new apparel, at both Greater Sports and at centre court.

Before Friday's game, the Howlapalooza Street Party will be free and open to everyone on Grey Street from 3:00pm to 6:30pm. 500 exclusive home opener t-shirts will be given away to those who can provide proof of ticket. Along with live performances, face painting, bouncy castles, street hockey, free ice cream, a beer garden at the Townehouse Tavern, and Wolves player appearances and autographs, there will be no better place for Wolves Nation to soak in the start of a new season, with Howlapalooza.

Season memberships for the 2025/26 Wolves season are available! Receive benefits such as a season member gift, exclusive contests and promotions, 15% off merchandise at Greater Sports, 15% off concessions at all Sudbury Wolves home games, and more! Contact [email protected] for more information.

Single game tickets for the 2025/26 season, including Friday's home opener, are available! Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Wolves Nation can make a difference with the Play it Forward 50/50 in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. Proceeds from Friday's jackpot draw will ensure every child in Sudbury has the chance to play, grow, and belong - as funds directly support local families and children who might otherwise miss out on the benefits of sports and recreation. Tickets can be purchased online HERE or in-person at the Sudbury Community Arena until the end of the second intermission.







