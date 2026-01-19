Dogs Continue with Loonies and Brantford

Published on January 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves look to keep the good times rolling at home, as they welcome the first-place Brantford Bulldogs this Friday, January 23rd at 7:05pm. Friday's game will feature special deals at concessions, including $1 hot dogs and $5 draft beer.

Last week saw the Wolves fall 2-1 in North Bay on Thursday in a fiercely played game. Friday provided a grand stage to bounce back, with the Pack earning a 7-2 win against the Flint Firebirds, who entered the contest first in the Western Conference. JC Lemieux earned first star honours with a four-point (one goal and three assists) performance, with Jan Chovan (LAK), Adam Nemec, Rowan Henderson, Artem Gonchar (NYR), and Genc Ula all recording multi-point nights. Goaltender Björn Bronäs also earned second star honours, stopping 33 of 35 shots.

Sunday saw the Wolves participate in a historic interleague game against the QMJHL's Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. With the game being officially scored towards the OHL and QMJHL standings, forward Blake Clayton wasted no time, scoring 17 seconds in and producing a two-goal, two-assist performance. Rowan Henderson joined in with a goal and two assists, along with Bronäs providing another solid performance in the crease, stopping 27 of 30.

Friday's game against Brantford is proudly sponsored by CAA, who will be on site with great prizes for Wolves Nation. Friday's game will also have some special deals at concessions, including $1 hot dogs, and $5 draft beer. There is no better time to see the future of Wolves hockey while enjoying some good eats and drink than this Friday night!

Following Friday's game, the Wolves will travel to Rouyn-Noranda for a rematch with the Huskies on Sunday, January 25th. Puck drop is set for 4:00pm. Wolves Nation can listen to this game for free through our Listen Live radio broadcast HERE or can watch the game through FloHockey HERE.

Single game tickets for Friday's game are available! Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Group packages are available for the holidays and throughout the season. With a minimum purchase of 15 tickets, there's no better place than a Wolves game for your group to enjoy themselves. Contact Chris MacLean at [email protected] for more information.

Wolves Nation can make a difference with the Play it Forward 50/50 in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. Proceeds from Friday's jackpot draw will ensure every child in Sudbury has the chance to play, grow, and belong - as funds directly support local families and children who might otherwise miss out on the benefits of sports and recreation. Tickets can be purchased online HERE or in-person at the Sudbury Community Arena until the end of the second intermission.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.