Spitfires Set for Key Week with Matchups against Rangers and Firebirds

Published on January 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

As the Ontario Hockey League regular season reaches a crucial stretch, the Windsor Spitfires are gearing up for a pivotal week featuring three big tests: a home showdown with the Kitchener Rangers on Wednesday, Jan. 21 and a home and home with the Flint Firebirds starting Friday night. With playoff positioning on the line, every point will matter.

Windsor boasts one of the best records in the league this season, sitting at 29-9-4-1, a mark that reflects strong two-point results from games this past weekend vs. Erie and Brampton, coupled with consistent scoring from Ethan Belchetz and Anthony Cristoforo. The Spits balanced attack has been bolstered by contributions up and down the entire lineup including a show stopping goal from defenseman Conor Walton on Saturday, while steady goaltending from Costanzo and Newlove has kept them competitive in tight games.

Wednesday vs. Kitchener Rangers - 7:05 PM EST (FloHockey, AM800, YOURTV)

The Rangers enter this matchup with a similarly strong record (approximately 27-11-3-1), and they'll bring a physical, structured game that has kept them near the top of the Midwest Division.

For Windsor, success starts with puck possession and transition speed. Carson Woodall continues to be a driving offensive force, while Ethan Belchetz and Liam Greentree continue leading the leagues top powerplay. Spitfire goaltending will be seeking to steal key saves against a Rangers squad that thrives on high danger chances.

Kitchener counters with top forwards like Christian Humphreys and Jack Pridham, whose ability to create from the wings and in transition will test Windsor's defensive structure all night. Fans can stream the contest live on FloHockey/Am800/CogecoTV beginning with puck drop at 7:05 PM EST.

Friday vs. Flint Firebirds - 7:05 PM EST (FloHockey, AM800, YOURTV)

Friday's game against the Flint Firebirds promises another stiff challenge. Flint sits near the top of the Western Conference standings themselves (30-11-2-2), thanks in large part to a potent offense led by dynamic forwards and a goaltender who racks up saves in high-event games.

The Spitfires will need a complete team effort to keep pace, leaning on strong inside pressure from their bottom six and crisp puck movement to open up space for their offence.

Like Wednesday's game, the Flint matchup will stream live on FloHockey/Am800/YourTV at 7:05 PM EST, offering fans around the league a chance to catch every shift and save.

Fans attending both games will be treated to some incredible in arena entertainment and specials. $1 Hot dogs all night on Wednesday's game highlighted by a $5000 Dash 4 Cash contest during intermission. For more information please visit the fan zone on gameday.

Fridays game will see the Spitfire dawn the Tombstone jersey for the first time in almost two decades for retro night, including a special performance in the fan zone by Kiss tribute band DESTROYER. For tickets or more information please visit www.windsorspitfires.com







