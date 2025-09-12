Four Erie Otters Invited to Participate in 2025 NHL Rookie Camps

Published on September 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania -- The dawn of the new season is right around the corner; this is no more evident than the commencement of NHL Rookie Camps around the league.

This year, four Erie Otters will head to camps across the board with a group headlined by New York Islanders 2025 First Overall Pick Matthew Schaefer. Erie's other NHL Prospect Ty Henry (Chicago #163, '24) is off to Blackhawks camp. A duo of free agent invitees this season include Dylan Edwards who makes his second-straight appearance at an NHL Camp and Oliver Turner who are both headed to Boston Bruins Camp.

Take a look below at each active Erie Otters player and where they will be headed for NHL Training Camp.

MATTHEW SCHAEFER - NEW YORK ISLANDERS

The first overall pick from last year's draft is off to the Big Apple. Matthew Schaefer looks to earn a spot on the Islanders opening night roster with a strong camp. Schaefer is coming off of an injury-shortened campaign where in 17 games he was terrific for the Otters, tallying 22 points (7G+15A).

Schaefer is a player who can change a game and will look to prove that on his time on Long Island. A big season lies ahead for Schaefer with plenty of questions to answer, he looks to show he belongs on the big stage.

TY HENRY - CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Erie's lone selection in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft (Chicago, #163), Ty Henry has grown immensely over his 18-year-old season. A true two-way defenseman, Henry's physicality and improved skating ability allow him to make his mark as a force in the defensive zone, while being able to contribute offensively. Last season, Henry skated in 63 games for the Otters where he tallied 17 points.

Henry is a player with an incredibly high ceiling as has been seen with his improvements over the course of last season. Standing at 6'4, the Montreal native's size is one of his biggest assets. Another big year lies ahead for the 19-year-old and that begins with his second-straight NHL training camp.

DYLAN EDWARDS - BOSTON BRUINS

Another season, another NHL Training Camp appearance for Otters forward Dylan Edwards as he's off to Boston to compete in Bruins camp.

After another strong and consistent season for Edwards, he has elevated into one of the core members of the Otters lineup. Appearing in 66 games for Erie, Edwards would tally 56 points (20G+36A). In the playoffs, he would average well over a point-per-game, putting up 15 points, (6G+9A) in just nine games as the Otters would make their first appearance in the second round of the OHL playoffs since 2017.

A truly remarkable player, Edwards has a chance to have eyes laid on him for the second-consecutive year as he looks to make an impression at the NHL level.

OLIVER TURNER - BOSTON BRUINS

A first trip to an NHL Training Camp awaits an up and coming Otter.

Oliver Turner appeared in just two games for the Otters last season where he was able to get his feet wet at the OHL level. A player with a very high ceiling, the 6'4 defenseman is committed to Colgate University for the 2026-27 season and hopes to impress those at the NHL level as he looks to make a name for himself in what should be a first full year at the major junior level.

The Erie Otters congratulate all of our players on this accomplishment and wish them nothing but the best at upcoming NHL Training Camps.

