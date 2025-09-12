Kitchener Rangers Announce Preseason Roster Updates

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers and General Manager, Mike McKenzie have announced a series of roster updates to cover the final two remaining preseason games.

Transactions:

Recently signed forward, Evan Nicholson, has been recalled from the Stouffville Spirit and will feature in both preseason games.

Newly signed, Tommy Kut has been called up from the Toronto Patriots and will skate in both preseason games.

Rangers prospects Nathan Gaitens (4th round/77th overall, 2024), and Ryder Roberson (15th round/297th overall, 2024) will play in both games over the weekend, but remain unsigned.

Kitchener native and former Kitchener Ranger, Kyle Morey will suit up for the East Avenue Blue in Kitchener's final tune-up game Saturday night against the Windsor Spitfires. Kyle Morey is a free agent.

Player Updates:

Evan Nicholson (16 years old): A standout at Rangers Development Camp and Training Camp earned Nicholson a contract with the Rangers. Evan will play for the Stouffville Spirit in the OJHL for the 2025-26 season and will be used as an affiliate player for the Rangers this season.

Tommy Kut (16 years old): Signed his OHL contract with the Kitchener Rangers today. Tommy played for the Don Mills Flyers in the GTHL last season and will play in the OJHL for the Toronto Patriots Jr. A program. Tommy will be used as an affiliate play for the Rangers this season.

Nathan Gaitens (17 years old): Is a 4th round draft choice by the Kitchener Rangers in 2024 and spent the 2024-25 season with the Komoka Kings. The right-shot defenceman recorded 19 points (4G, 15A) in 47 games. He will suit up for the St. Thomas Stars (GOJHL) this coming season.

Ryder Roberson (17 years old): Is a 15th round draft choice by the Kitchener Rangers in 2024 and spent the 2024-25 season with the Elmira Sugar Kings. in 32 games for the Sugar Kings, he scored four times and added five assists.

Kyle Morey (20 years old): Kyle started the 2024-25 season with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the QMJHL before finishing the season with the St. Mary's Lincolns in the GOJHL. In 13 regular season games with the Lincolns, Morey produced 5 goals and 14 assists for 19 points. He also added 13 points (9G 4A) in a deep playoff run spanning 19 games.







