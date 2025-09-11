Thank You, Cormier

Published on September 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Owen Sound Attack announced Forward Ben Cormier has been claimed off wavers and is no longer with the club.

Cormier was drafted by the Owen Sound Attack as a First Round Pick (#11 overall) during the 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft from the Ottawa Jr. 67's U15 AAA. Making his first Attack debut, Cormier recorded 3 goals, 3 assists for a total of 6 points in 50 games in 2023/23 regular season. Spending a total of three seasons with the Attack, Cormier quickly became a well known and frequently seen name for Attack lineups, as well as a key player in the Attack's offensive field. most recently Cormier's 2024-25 season with the Attack ended in a 14 goals, 11 assists in 25 points.

For all of his hours, hard work and leadership on and off the ice, the Attack would like to thank Ben for his time in Owen Sound. We want to thank Ben for his dedication and contributions to the Attack and wish him the best in his next endeavours.







