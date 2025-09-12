Kitchener Rangers Sign Tommy Kut to Standard Player Agreement

Published on September 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers announced today that defenceman, Tommy (Man Hin) Kut the Rangers' third-round (44th overall) draft pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, has committed to an Ontario Hockey League Standard Player Agreement package with the club.

"Tommy was a player that we were really excited to select last year in the draft. He has a unique blend of size, mobility, physicality, and puck movement that you don't see too often," said General Manager, Mike McKenzie. "We think he has a bright future and we look forward to watching him develop as an affiliate player this season and make the jump to our league next year."

The six-foot-three, 224 pound left-shoot defenceman spent the 2024-25 season with the Don Mills Flyers U16 AAA program along with fellow Ranger teammate, Evan Nicholson. In 33 regular season games, he recorded 14 points - scoring six goals and adding eight assists. Tommy in 11 GTHL playoff games helping lead the Don Mills Flyers to a championship. He was also on the Don Mills Flyer team that finished second at the OHL Cup, recording two points (2A) in seven games.

Tommy will be used as an affiliate player this season and will play for the Toronto Patriots Jr. A program in the OJHL. Tommy has already featured in one game for the Patriots recording an assist.

"I am really honoured to sign with the Kitchener Rangers. Grateful for this opportunity and excited for the journey ahead." - Tommy Kut

A native of Hong Kong, Tommy becomes the first player from that region to sign for the Kitchener Rangers. He will wear number 55 with the club.







