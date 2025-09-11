Ten Knights Headed to NHL Camps

LONDON, ON - Ten London Knights have been named to NHL training camp rosters beginning this week.

2024 CHL Defenceman of the Year Sam Dickinson will return to San Jose for his second stint at Sharks camp. The Knights selected defenceman Linus Funck in the first round of the 2025 CHL Import draft this summer as he will head to Colorado after being drafted in the fourth round this year. Henry Brzustewicz will join his blue line mate Jared Woolley in Los Angeles after hearing his name called in the first round by the Kings this summer. Aleksei Medvedev (VAN) and Noah Read (ANA) will get their first taste of NHL training camps while Evan Van Gorp and P.J. Fagan both earned invites to the Columbus Blue Jackets' camp. Noah Aboflan, who received an invite to Chicago Blackhawks camp, will not attend camp.

The following players will participate in training camps and rookie showcases this week:

Noah Read (ANA) - Golden State Rookie Faceoff

Noah Aboflan (CHI) - Tom Kurvers Prospects Challenge*

Linus Funck (COL) - Prospects Challenge

P.J. Fagan (CBJ) - Prospects Showcase

Evan Van Gorp (CBJ) - Prospects Showcase

Henry Brzustewicz (LA) - Golden State Rookie Faceoff

Jared Woolley (LA) - Golden State Rookie Faceoff

Sam Dickinson (SJS) - Golden State Rookie Faceoff

Sam O'Reilly (TBL) - NHL Prospect Tournament

Aleksei Medvedev (VAN) - NHL Prospects Showcase

*invited but not able to attend







