Windsor Spitfires Send 9 Players to NHL Camps

Published on September 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to recognize 9 players who will be attending NHL Camps this week.

Joey Costanzo - PHI*

Anthony Cristoforo - DAL*

Cole Davis - NJ*

Wyatt Kennedy - DET*

Liam Greentree - LAK

Jack Nesbitt - PHI

AJ Spellacy - CHI

Conor Walton - WPG*

Carson Woodall - EDM*

*Free Agent Invite

The Spitfires preseason continues on Saturday in Lakeshore at the Atlas Tube Centre and on Sunday at the Vollmer Complex in Lasalle.







