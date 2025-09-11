Windsor Spitfires Send 9 Players to NHL Camps
Published on September 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to recognize 9 players who will be attending NHL Camps this week.
Joey Costanzo - PHI*
Anthony Cristoforo - DAL*
Cole Davis - NJ*
Wyatt Kennedy - DET*
Liam Greentree - LAK
Jack Nesbitt - PHI
AJ Spellacy - CHI
Conor Walton - WPG*
Carson Woodall - EDM*
*Free Agent Invite
The Spitfires preseason continues on Saturday in Lakeshore at the Atlas Tube Centre and on Sunday at the Vollmer Complex in Lasalle.
