Attack Take Final Preseason Game in North Bay

Published on September 13, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Attack took to the road in North Bay for one final Preseason tune up with an afternoon matchup against the Battalion Saturday.

Both teams hit the score board multiple times in the first period, with former Battalion Jacob Therrien netting two of his own, much to the chagrin of his former fans in attendance at the Memorial Gardens. Cole Zurawski ripped the 3rd goal for the Attack in the 1st period to give the team a 3-2 lead riding out of a high-scoring first. Camryn Warren and Jonathan Kapageridis answered for the Battalion.

The 2nd period kept up the excitement with Max Delisle tucking home a beautiful shorthanded effort and expanding the Attack's lead. Jacob Therrien had his eventful return to North Bay end early after showing some of the relentless effort the Attack brought him in for, sticking up for his linemate Michael Dec. John Banks responded with his first of the preseason after North Bay made it 4-3, bouncing in a point shot off of a defending skate. The bears, off a strong performance from call-up Zack Irvin who stepped in seamlessly to the crease with all 3 Attack regular goaltenders off to NHL training camps, held a 5-3 lead into the 3rd. Parker Vaughn responded with the only goal for the Battalion in the middle frame.

The most recent addition to the Attack, Noah Nelson, who was signed to a tryout agreement prior to Saturday's game, chipped in with a nice tip-in goal to expand Owen Sound's lead to 6-3. Ethan Kindree wrapped up the scoring for the Bears with his 3rd of the preseason as the Attack held off the Battalion in the third period with a final score of 7-5. Parker Vaughn added his 2nd of the game and Brandt Harper had the other Battalion answer in the third.

Zack Irvin finished the game with 34 saves on 39 shots, while Pierce Mbuyi, Masen Wray, and Braedyn Rogers each added a pair of assists.The Attack's next game will be in London for the first game of the regular season. The home opener will be Saturday September 27th against the Kitchener Rangers as fans will get the first in person look at the newly updated Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Tickets are available online at tickets.attackhockey.com, or at the MacVicar and McComb Sutton-Sound Realty Attack Box Office.







