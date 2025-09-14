Kitchener Complete Preseason with Narrow Loss to Spitfires
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers were doubled up by the Windsor Spitfires in their final preseason contest at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore, Ontario. After entering the third period down a pair of goals, Weston Cameron scored four minutes into the final period to cut the lead to one. However, with 27 seconds left in regulation, Windsor sealed their victory with an empty net goal.
Evan Nicholson got his second goal of the preseason as the other Ranger to get on the scoresheet. Nathan Gaitens added another assist for points in consecutive games for the Blueshirts and Kyle Morey recorded his first point as a Ranger since January 7th, 2024, in a regular season game versus the North Bay Battalion.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 0 - WSR 1
Grady Spicer (1) - Max Brocklehurst, Nathan Gaymes
Second Period
KIT 0 - WSR 2
1:05 Andrew Robinson (2) - Beksultan Makysh, Ethan Belchetz
KIT 1 - WSR 2
7:49 Evan Nicholson (2) - Nathan Gaitens
KIT 1 - WSR 3
18:57 Beksultan Makysh (1) - Jonathan Brown, Cole Dubowsky
Third Period
KIT 2 - WSR 3
3:27 Weston Cameron (1) - Kyle Morey, Nathan Gaitens
KIT 2 - WSR 4 ENG
19:33 Beksultan Makysh (2) - Unassisted
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 20 - WSR 27
Power play: KIT 0/1 - WSR 0/5
FO%: KIT 44% - WSR 56%
The Starting Goalies:
KIT: Jason Schaubel (30 minutes) - 11/13 Saves, Two goals against
KIT: Mason Hriczov (30 minutes) - 12/13 Saves, One goal against
WSR: Michael Newlove (30 minutes) - 9/10 Saves, One goal against
WSR: Carter Froggett (30 minutes) - 9/10 Saves, One goal against
UP NEXT:
The Kitchener Rangers kick-off 2025-26 season facing off against the Brantford Bulldogs. The game will take place on Friday, September 19th at the Aud. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
