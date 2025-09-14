IceDogs Fall to Steelheads 4-3 in Preseason Finale

Published on September 13, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







The Niagara IceDogs concluded their preseason schedule with a 4-3 loss against the Brampton Steelheads at the CAA Centre, finishing the preseason with a 2-0-0 record.

The IceDogs started the game off strong, showcasing their offensive depth and physicality, outshooting the Steelheads 15-11.

It was Welland, Ontario native, Callum Cheynowski, who opened the scoring two minutes into the first period from Ivan Galiyanov and Reyth Smith, giving the IceDogs their first lead of the game.

Training Camp invite, Cole Cooksey, made his presence known, scoring his second goal of the pre-season from Reyth Smith and Ryerson Edgar, cutting the Steelheads' lead in half late in the second period.

The last goal of the game came from veteran winger Ivan Galiyanov, assisted by Ryan Roobroeck and Greyson Tiller.

Another standout from the game was Czech-born rookie defenceman Ben Reisnecker, who shone both offensively and defensively with heavy shots on goal and a calm presence in the defensive zone.

Humphries stood tall in the net, stopping 31 of 35 SOG.

Brampton saw scoring from Kieran Witkowski, Justin Bottineau, Troy Patton, and David Green, finishing their pre-season 4-1-0-1.

The Niagara IceDogs are set to face off against the Brampton Steelheads again on Friday, September 19th, kicking off their OHL Regular Season on the road before coming home on September 21st.

Tickets are still available for our Homeopener exclusively on blocktickets.xyz.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 13, 2025

