IceDogs Come Back to Defeat the Firebirds in Preseason Tilt

Published on August 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







St. Catharines, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs win their first pre-season tilt 3-2 against the Flint Firebirds.

Braidy Wassilyn opened the scoring on for the IceDogs with a short-handed goal midway through the second period, earning himself first star of the game with two points (1G-1A).

The Firebirds came out strong in the first period, scoring two goals - the first from Jimmy Lombardi, followed by a second goal from Nathan Aspinall not long after.

That didn't stop the IceDogs from coming out strong in the second period.

Wassilyn opened the scoring for the IceDogs on the penalty kill, and what followed was a flurry of goals.

Winnipeg Jets prospect Kevin He scored, followed by NHL Draft Prospect Ryan Roobroeck with the go-ahead goal. Wassilyn was credited with the assist on both goals, while William Lubimov stopped all 11 shots he faced after a goaltender change halfway through the second period.

The Niagara IceDogs will back at the Meridian Centre on Thursday, September 4th, for preseason vs the Brantford Bulldogs at 7pm.







