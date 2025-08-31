Taylor Scores Twice, Adds Assist as Petes Beat Otters 5-2 in Preseason Opener

Published on August 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Saturday, August 30 the Peterborough Petes opened up their 2025 preseason with the first of back-to-back games at the PMC against the Erie Otters. The Petes won the game by a score of 5-2.

Caden Taylor led the way for the Petes, scoring twice and adding two assists. Leon Kolarik, Colin Fitzgerald, and Braydon McCallum all scored and had an assist, while Carson Cameron and Matthew Soto both had two assists. James Petrovski and Yanis Lutz also had an assist in the game. Easton Rye played the first two periods in net, stopping 17/18. Masen Johnston then took over for the third period, stopping 7/8.

Game Recap:

First Period:

No Score

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (2:45) - Caden Taylor (1), Assists - Matthew Soto (1), James Petrovski (1)

Erie Goal (16:01) PP - Wesley Royston (1), Assists - McLean Agrette (1), Michael D'Alessio (1)

Peterborough Goal (17:12) - Braydon McCallum (1), Assist - Carson Cameron (1), Leon Kolarik (1)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (1:41) PP - Leon Kolarik (1), Assists - Braydon McCallum (1), Carson Cameron (2)

Peterborough Goal (5:34) PP - Colin Fitzgerald (1), Assists - Matthew Soto (2), Caden Taylor (1)

Erie Goal (10:43) - McLean Agrette (1), Assists - Lucas Ambrosio (1), Oliver Turner (1)

Peterborough Goal (15:24) PP - Caden Taylor (2), Assists - Yanis Lutz (1), Colin Fitzgerald (1)

The Petes continue their 2025 preseason on August 30 when they host the Erie Otters for a Sunday matinee. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets can be purchased for $10. The game will also be streamed on the Petes YouTube channel.







