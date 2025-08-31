Bulldogs Wrap-Up Showcase with a Pair of Wins

August 30, 2025

The Brantford Bulldogs opened their 2025 pre-season schedule travelling up Highway 24 for a pair of exhibition clashes as part of the Summer Showcase in Kitchener. The Bulldogs, along with the host Rangers, Saginaw Spirit and Oshawa Generals converged on the legendary Memorial Auditorium with the Bulldogs picking up a pair of victories over the two Western Conference foes

Opening their pre-season on Friday night, the Bulldogs jumped right in against the host Rangers and got out of the blocks quickly with Josh Avery recording the Bulldogs first goal of the pre-season just 1:02 into the game past Swiss import netminder Christian Kirsch for the Rangers. Matheas Stark notted up proceedings 1:14 later past David Egorov at 2:16. After a scoreless 2nd period, Cooper Dennis & Caleb Malhotra stole the show over the final 20-minutes. The ultra-impressive rookie duo combined to set Aiden O'Donnell to give the Bulldogs back the lead at 2:54. After the Rangers tied the game Haeden Ellis at 4:50, David Buchman started the play onto Caleb Malhotra who found Cooper Dennis for his 1st of the pre-season and 2nd point of the game to give the Bulldogs a lead they wouldn't relinquish at 5:30. Just 13-seconds later Caleb Malhotra delivered the puck for David Buchman, seeing the Bulldogs 1st round pick in 2025 open his pre-season account at 5:43 and a 4-2 Bulldogs advantage. Christian Humphreys pulled the Rangers to within one at 8:58 but it wasn't enough with David Egorov making 26 saves to earn the 4-3 win for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs had the quick turnaround for Day 2. After knocking off the host Rangers in a 7:00pm game, the Bulldogs took on the 2024 Memorial Cup Champion Saginaw Spirit at 2:00pm on Saturday. Rookie netminder Maksim Corovic took center stage as the 2024 4th round selection was brilliant in making 40 saves on the afternoon. Liam Stortch was first to crack Corovic at 5:22 of the middle frame shorthanded but the Bulldogs responded quickly, on the same power-play, just 24-seconds later when Cooper Dennis continued his head turning opening weekend, recording his 1st of the game and 2nd of the pre-season from Patrick Babin & Josh Avery (his 2nd point in 2 games) to tie the game 1-1. At 16:35 of the 3rd period, Aiden O'Donnell set the puck for Cooper Dennis to record his 2nd of the game & 3rd of the weekend to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead. With the game in the latter stages and Saginaw skating 6-on-3, Ryan Hanrahan was able to best Corovic to tie the game at 19:44 and send the game to a shootout.

After stopping 40 of 42 in regulation time, Maksim Corovic denied both Ryan Hanrahan & Jacob Cloutier in the shootout while Aiden O'Donnell bested Sammy DiBlasi on the Bulldogs first attempt and Cooper Dennis scored on the 2nd lifting the Bulldogs to a 3-2 shootout victory and a 2-0 start to the team's pre-season.

The Bulldogs next travel to Ayr to face the Guelph Storm on Monday at the Ayr North Dumfries Community Centre with a 2:07 start. The Bulldogs play their first of two pre-season games at the Brantford Civic Centre on Friday, September 5th hosting the Niagara IceDogs at 7:00pm.







