Rangers Earn First Preseason Win With 4-1 Victory Over Generals

Kitchener, Ont. - The Rangers scored four unanswered goals to open the contest and would only allow Oshawa to score a late second period goal, skating to a dominant 4-1 preseason win.

Luca Romano opened the scoring just 12 seconds into regulation and Haeden Ellis doubled Kitchener's lead with his second goal in as many games. Andrew MacNiel and Tanner Lam completed the scoring for Kitchener both scoring second period goals. Brady Blaseg was the lone goal scorer for the Gens.

The teams played to a scoreless third period with Kitchener earning their first preseason victory. Mason Hriczov relieved Jason Schaubel in the third period to get his first OHL action. Alex Forrest also featured on the scoresheet recording his first point as a Ranger in the preseason.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

OSH 0 - KIT 1

0:12 Luca Romano (1) - Jack Pridham, Evan Headrick

OSH 0 - KIT 2

8:03 Haeden Ellis (2) - Cameron Arquette, Matthew Hlacar

Second Period

OSH 0 - KIT 3

8:42 Andew MacNiel (1) - Matthew Hlacar, Avry Anstis

OSH 0 - KIT 4

14:46 Tanner Lam (1) - Alex Forrest

OSH 1 - KIT 4

16:28 Brady Blaseg (1) - Tyler Hinde, Brennan Huyck

The Numbers Game:

Shots: OSH 22 - KIT 27

Power play: OSH 0/4 - KIT 0/4

FO%: OSH 46% - KIT 54%

The Starting Goalies:

OSH: Isaac Gravelle - 40 minutes of play, 14 saves, four goals against

OSH: Reid Thomas - 20 minutes of play, nine saves, zero goals against

KIT: Jason Schaubel - 40 minutes of play, 14 saves, one goal against

KIT: Mason Hriczov - 20 minutes of play, seven saves, zero goals against

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers will be back at The Aud for Fan Fest on August 31st with puck drop set for 2:00 p.m. as they close out the preseason summer showcase against the Saginaw Spirit. Festivities will begin at 10:00 a.m. in Parking Lot A. Tickets to the game remain $5 with proceeds going towards the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

