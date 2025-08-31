Rangers Earn First Preseason Win With 4-1 Victory Over Generals
Published on August 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - The Rangers scored four unanswered goals to open the contest and would only allow Oshawa to score a late second period goal, skating to a dominant 4-1 preseason win.
Luca Romano opened the scoring just 12 seconds into regulation and Haeden Ellis doubled Kitchener's lead with his second goal in as many games. Andrew MacNiel and Tanner Lam completed the scoring for Kitchener both scoring second period goals. Brady Blaseg was the lone goal scorer for the Gens.
The teams played to a scoreless third period with Kitchener earning their first preseason victory. Mason Hriczov relieved Jason Schaubel in the third period to get his first OHL action. Alex Forrest also featured on the scoresheet recording his first point as a Ranger in the preseason.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
OSH 0 - KIT 1
0:12 Luca Romano (1) - Jack Pridham, Evan Headrick
OSH 0 - KIT 2
8:03 Haeden Ellis (2) - Cameron Arquette, Matthew Hlacar
Second Period
OSH 0 - KIT 3
8:42 Andew MacNiel (1) - Matthew Hlacar, Avry Anstis
OSH 0 - KIT 4
14:46 Tanner Lam (1) - Alex Forrest
OSH 1 - KIT 4
16:28 Brady Blaseg (1) - Tyler Hinde, Brennan Huyck
The Numbers Game:
Shots: OSH 22 - KIT 27
Power play: OSH 0/4 - KIT 0/4
FO%: OSH 46% - KIT 54%
The Starting Goalies:
OSH: Isaac Gravelle - 40 minutes of play, 14 saves, four goals against
OSH: Reid Thomas - 20 minutes of play, nine saves, zero goals against
KIT: Jason Schaubel - 40 minutes of play, 14 saves, one goal against
KIT: Mason Hriczov - 20 minutes of play, seven saves, zero goals against
UP NEXT:
The Kitchener Rangers will be back at The Aud for Fan Fest on August 31st with puck drop set for 2:00 p.m. as they close out the preseason summer showcase against the Saginaw Spirit. Festivities will begin at 10:00 a.m. in Parking Lot A. Tickets to the game remain $5 with proceeds going towards the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
