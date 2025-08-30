Dante D'Andrea Commits to the Frontenacs

Published on August 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, Ontario - Kingston Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper has signed defenseman Dante D'Andrea to an OHL Scholarship and Development agreement.

Kingston selected Dante in the fourth round, 71st overall at the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

"Dante is a smooth skating, strong defender with a good stick." said General Manager, Kory Cooper. "He moves the puck well and has a high hockey IQ."

The 5'11", 171 lbs. left shot defenseman joins the Frontenacs from the Huron-Perth Lakers AAA program where he was paired with Frontenacs teammate Matthew Henderson. During the 2024-25 season, D'Andrea tallied 6 goals and 8 assists in 30 regular season games, while recording just 10 penalty minutes. He added 2 goals and 2 assists in 11 playoff games.

"It's easy to see why the Huron-Perth Lakers found success with players like Henderson and D'Andrea on their blue line." continued Cooper. "Both players gained valuable experience in pressure situations by winning the Silver Stick last year, which will benefit them moving forward with the Frontenacs."

Dante D'Andrea makes it official, with General Manager Kory Cooper watching on.

D'Andrea signs following a strong training camp with the Frontenacs. He and the Frontenacs will begin the preseason schedule on Sunday, August 31 against the Ottawa 67's. Game time is 2:00 PM at Slush Puppie Place. Click here for preseason ticket information. The Home Opener will take place at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 19, also against the 67's.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.