Rangers Shift Focus to Generals for Second Preseason Test

Published on August 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - Following last night's contest against the Bulldogs, the Kitchener Rangers set their sites on another Eastern Conference opponent, the Oshawa Generals for the second-of-three games this weekend for the Blueshirts. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS

Rangers Roster

Kitchener last hosted the Generals on February 11th, 2025 with Oshawa stealing the extra point in a 4-3 overtime loss for the Rangers. Current Rangers, Christian Humphreys (1G, 1A) and Jack Pridham (2A) both featured on the scoresheet with two points-a-piece. Carson Campbell also registered an assist in the contest.

The Rangers enter camp following a 2024-25 season that featured their first 100-point finish since 2008, a trip to the Western Conference Final, and league honours for goaltender Jackson Parsons and head coach Jussi Ahokas. This preseason also offers a first look at newcomers, including 2025 draft picks Alex Forrest, Evan Nicholson, Mason Hriczov, and CHL Import Draft pick Christian Kirsch, who joins a roster already featuring eight NHL-drafted players.

Drafted Rangers:

Eight players from The Kitchener Rangers have been drafted to the NHL. Four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four - Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) - were taken in 2024.

SCOUTING THE GENERALS

Generals Roster

The Oshawa Generals had a strong 2024-25 season that saw them reach the OHL Finals after finishing among the Eastern Conference's top teams. With a mix of returning veterans and young prospects, the Generals remain one of the league's most competitive clubs and a tough early test for Kitchener.

Drafted Generals:

Oshawa's roster features several NHL prospects, including Ben Danford (Toronto Maple Leafs), Beckett Sennecke (Anaheim Ducks), Simon Wang (San Jose Sharks), Owen Griffin (Columbus Blue Jackets), and Calum Ritchie (Colorado Avalanche).

RANGERS REACH

Rangers Reach 50/50 is back! We're kicking off our Super September draw during the Showcase weekend leading up to a Huge Jackpot prize on Opening Night, September 19th!

We've got three great early bird prizes that you won't want to miss out on!

Aug 31 - Win a night in Club 63 (suite) plus a $500 Food & Beverage Credit - draw takes place in the 3rd period on Sun Aug 31

Sep 12 - Win $2,500 CASH - draw takes place in the 3rd period on Fri Sep 12

Sep 19 - Win a custom Rangers VIP Experience including the following...

Custom made Rangers Game issue jersey

Behind the scenes VIP Tour experience including the new Rangers offices, player facilities, and dressing room

4 Tickets + VIP Parking for an upcoming Rangers Home Game

$200 Keg Restaurant Gift Card

All this plus our JACKPOT Prize and a consolation prize of a $500 Longo's Gift Card!

Tickets can be purchased online anywhere in Ontario at Rangers5050.com and rangersjersey.com.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

The remaining Summer Showcase games will not be broadcasted or streamed live on radio. Fan will have to purchase tickets to watch these games live and in person. RogersTV and 570 NewsRadio Kitchener will return for our home opener against the Brantford Bulldogs on Friday, September 19th at 7:00 p.m.

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers will face the Saginaw Spirit at The Aud on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the final game of the preseason Summer Showcase for Fan Fest! Join us at The Aud for a morning of great fun starting at 10:00 a.m. followed by our game at 2:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at entry to the building ($5.00 for all ages, kids under two are free).







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 30, 2025

