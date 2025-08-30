Pre-Season Game Day - August 30 - BRAM at GUE
Published on August 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm take the ice at the Sleeman Centre for the first time this pre-season as the Brampton Steelheads visit the Royal City for the second game of a home and home.
Please note tonight's game will not be broadcasted or streamed, fan not attending tonight's game can follow along on the Guelph Storm X account for all updates, click here to view.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Jaakko Wycisk
2nd overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection
Registered 61 points (32 goals, 29 assists) in 30 games with the Sun County Panthers U16 AAA in the 2024/2025 season
Notched 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 5 games at the OHL Cup
Who to Watch - Brampton Steelheads
Gabriel Chiarot
7th round pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection
6th round pick of the Vancouver Canucks in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft
Registered 35 points (21 goals, 14 assists) in 66 games with the Steelheads last season
Had a 4 point night (2 goals, 2 assists) in the first pre-season game against the Storm
PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:
Saturday, August 30th, 2025 - Brampton @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre
Monday, September 1st, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 2:07pm - North Dumfries Community Complex
Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre
Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre
Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
