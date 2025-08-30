Pre-Season Game Day - August 30 - BRAM at GUE

Published on August 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Storm take the ice at the Sleeman Centre for the first time this pre-season as the Brampton Steelheads visit the Royal City for the second game of a home and home.

Please note tonight's game will not be broadcasted or streamed, fan not attending tonight's game can follow along on the Guelph Storm X account for all updates, click here to view.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Jaakko Wycisk

2nd overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection

Registered 61 points (32 goals, 29 assists) in 30 games with the Sun County Panthers U16 AAA in the 2024/2025 season

Notched 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 5 games at the OHL Cup

Who to Watch - Brampton Steelheads

Gabriel Chiarot

7th round pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection

6th round pick of the Vancouver Canucks in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Registered 35 points (21 goals, 14 assists) in 66 games with the Steelheads last season

Had a 4 point night (2 goals, 2 assists) in the first pre-season game against the Storm

PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:

Saturday, August 30th, 2025 - Brampton @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Monday, September 1st, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 2:07pm - North Dumfries Community Complex

Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre

Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

