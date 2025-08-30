Gens Take on Host Kitchener Rangers in Second Game of the Summer Showcase

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals are back at it as they take on the Kitchener Rangers in their second game of the Summer Showcase.

Oshawa got things going with a win in game one of the as they took down the Saginaw Spirit 6-5 in a shootout after the Spirit tied it with two seconds in the third period.

The Generals got scoring from five different players none of whom were on the team last season.

Oshawa will look to keep the offence rolling in game two as they look to finalize the team with the season inching closer.

The Generals' regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.







