Oshawa Generals Sign a Pair of Forwards

Published on August 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have signed a pair of free agents to Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreements.

Oshawa has brought in forward Porter Byrd-Leitner, who spent last season in the Alberta Junior Hockey League with the Bonnyville Pontiacs, where he collected 19 goals and 53 points in 50 games. Byrd-Leitner has also previously committed to Colgate University for the 2026/27 season.

"We're very excited to have signed Byrd-Leitner," said Gens GM Roger Hunt. "He's a talented player with a strong future ahead of him, and his commitment to Colgate University speaks to both his character and skill level. We're looking forward to watching him develop as part of our organization."

The Generals have also signed forward Rowen Sang from the Kimball Union Academy, where he played in 37 games, collecting 31 points, including 14 goals. Sang is committed to Dartmouth University for the 2027/28 season.

"We're thrilled to add Rowen Sang to our roster. He's a big forward who skates well and brings a strong presence on the ice," said Hunt. "Coming out of USA prep hockey, we're excited to see how his game translates and grows within our organization."

Oshawa's regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.