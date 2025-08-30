Attack Announce Pre-Season Roster Ahead of Neutral Site Game in Collingwood

The Owen Sound Attack closed out a successful 5-day training camp at the Shallow Lake & District Community Centre on Friday afternoon with the team trimming its roster down to 30 players ahead of their first two preseason games this weekend. The Attack will start the pre-season with 19 forwards, 8 defensemen and 3 goaltenders on the roster, after reassigning 12 players this evening. The Attack take on the North Bay Battalion in a neutral site home pre-season game in Collingwood on Sunday at 2pm and on the road against the Barrie Colts at the Sadlon Arena on Monday night at 6pm.

ROSTER

The majority of the Attack's pre-season roster should come as no surprise with 26 players currently signed and at camp. That being said the team is taking advantage of the changes in NCAA eligibility to bring along In goal the Attack head into the pre-season with three top-notch options between the pipes, LA Kings prospect and Team Canada World Junior goaltender Carter George, New Jersey Devils draft pick Trenten Bennett and Matthew Koprowski who is fresh off an invite to Toronto Maple Leafs development camp. Buffalo Sabres prospect David Bedkowski anchors a defensive corps that should provide steady defence on the back and improved puck movement and offensive up-side. On forward, the addition of Nicholas Sykora, Max Delisle and Jacob Therrien, plus a full season of Michael Dec will provide grit, play-making and scoring to the 2025-26 edition of the Attack.

The team also heads into the pre-season with four unsigned players looking to earn their spot on the final roster; forwards Colton Ashby, Julius Da Silva, Nick Gilby and Jacob Vandeven.

The team will need to make some roster moves before the regular season starts on September 19th.

Forwards: Colton Ashby, Ben Cormier, Jake Crawford, Julius Da Silva, Michael Dec, Max Delisle, Tristan Delisle, Nick Gilby, Landon Jackman, Ethan Kindree, Pierce Mbuyi, Easton Mikus, Harry Nansi (TOR), Nicholas Sykora, Jacob Therrien, Jacob Vandeven, Declan Waddick, Masen Wray and Cole Zurawski.

Defence: Elliot Arnett, John Banks, David Bedkowski (BUF), Lenny Greenberg, Blake Munnings, Braedyn Rogers, Mason Roy and Gabriel Smith.

Goaltenders: Trenten Bennett (NJD), Carter George (LAK), Matthew Koprowski

"Training camp this year was ultra competitive with lots of surprises and no negatives" said Attack General Manager Dale DeGray when asked about 2025 Training Camp and the preseason ahead. "With so many players coming back, pre-season will be a great opportunity for the returning players to develop chemistry with the new players and for us to see how they will all fit while we finalize our roster ahead of the regular season."

WEEKEND PREVIEW

The Attack will kick off their preseason schedule with a back-to-back set of games this weekend, first a neutral site home game in Collingwood at the Eddie Bush Memorial Arena against the North Bay Battalion; gates open at 1pm, puck drop is 2pm. The Bears will then continue down highway 26 for their annual Labour Day match up at the Sadlon Arena against the Barrie Colts at 6pm. The Attack and both of their opponents this weekend will be using the games as an opportunity to start the process of figuring out some line-up decisions as well as providing their young players with live game experience, as well as providing some additional players with some game opportunity that before the NCAA rule change couldn't happen.

The Battalion finished last season in a similar position to the Attack, finishing in 8th place in the Eastern Conference before, being put out in the first round by the Brantford Bulldogs in five games. The Battalion are a team in transition with returning players like Wasaga Beach's Ethan Procyszyn and goaltender Mike McIvor leading the charge.

The Colts are coming of a 2024-25 campaign that saw them finish second in the Eastern Conference before being eliminated by the Oshawa Generals in the Eastern Conference Finals. Barire heads into the 2025-26 campaign with a roster that could boast recent NHL draft pick Kashawn Aitcheson, who would be a driving force for the Colts.

Tickets for Sunday's game in Collingwood can be purchased online at tickets.attackhockey.com or at the Eddie Bush Memorial Arena beginning at 1pm on game day, but the team suggests if you would like to avoid the lines at the door to purchase your tickets ahead of time online. Looking for something to do on Monday night get tickets follow the Attack to Barrie for some Monday night hockey and get your tickets at tprobarriecolts.ticketpro.ca/en/pages/BarrieColts_Games.







