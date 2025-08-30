Sudbury Wolves Reassign 10 Players Ahead of Preseason
Published on August 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Sudbury Wolves News Release
(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves have reassigned 10 players following the Blue and White Game, with the roster count now at 18 forwards, 11 defencemen, and 4 goalies.
The list of reassigned players include:
Hudson Armstrong - Forward
Colton Colby - Forward
Matt Gilmore - Forward
Sutton Maltby - Forward
Owen McGuckin - Forward
Luke Melnik - Forward
Greg Najda - Forward
Patrik Ula - Forward
Tyson Rismond - Defenceman
Jonathan Varela - Defenceman
The Sudbury Wolves will travel to Sault Ste. Marie to begin preseason play this Sunday, August 31st against the Soo Greyhounds. Puck drop is at 2:07p.m..
Season memberships for the 2025/26 Wolves season are available! Receive benefits such as a season member gift, exclusive contests and promotions, 15% off merchandise at Greater Sports, 15% off concessions at all Sudbury Wolves home games, and more! Contact [email protected] for more information.
Single game tickets for the 2025/26 Sudbury Wolves season are now available! Tickets can be purchased at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.
