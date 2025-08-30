Sudbury Wolves Reassign 10 Players Ahead of Preseason

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves have reassigned 10 players following the Blue and White Game, with the roster count now at 18 forwards, 11 defencemen, and 4 goalies.

The list of reassigned players include:

Hudson Armstrong - Forward

Colton Colby - Forward

Matt Gilmore - Forward

Sutton Maltby - Forward

Owen McGuckin - Forward

Luke Melnik - Forward

Greg Najda - Forward

Patrik Ula - Forward

Tyson Rismond - Defenceman

Jonathan Varela - Defenceman

The Sudbury Wolves will travel to Sault Ste. Marie to begin preseason play this Sunday, August 31st against the Soo Greyhounds. Puck drop is at 2:07p.m..

