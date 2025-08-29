Rangers Open Summer Showcase against Spirit

Published on August 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The East Avenue Blue open the preseason summer showcase against the same team they will begin the 2025-26 campaign versus - the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (0-0-0-0)

Rangers Preseason Roster

Rangers Pronunciation Guide

For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Kitchener Rangers reached the 100-point mark in a single season. It was also just the fourth time in team history the century mark was crossed. Kitchener also made their first Western Conference Final's appearance since the 2017-18 season and made history in their second round series with the Windsor Spitfires, erasing a 3-0 series deficit and going on to win four straight games.

The Rangers season was capped off with three awards. The overage player of the year (Jackson Parsons, goaltender of the year (Jackson Parsons), and coach of the year (Jussi Ahokas).

Newcomers to the Rangers roster this preseason includes 2025 second-round pick, Alex Forrest, 2025 fourth round pick, Evan Nicholson, 2025 13th round pick, Mason Hriczov, and Christian Kirsch who was selected in the CHL Import Draft.

Drafted Rangers:

The Rangers have eight players who have been drafted to the NHL, four selected in the 2025 NHL Entry Level Draft and four in the 2024 draft. Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadiens), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders) heard their names called in the 2025 draft, while Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) were taken in 2024.

SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS (0-0-0-0)

Bulldogs Preseason Roster/Pronunciation Guide

The Brantford Bulldogs finished the regular season as the top seed in the Eastern Conference with 93 points. After losing key players to injury, their postseason run was cut short by the Oshawa Generals in the second round.

Drafted Bulldogs:

The Bulldogs have seven players who have been drafted to the NHL, three taken in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft this past summer and four players selected in the 2024 draft. Eddison Engle (Winnipeg Jets), Parker Holmes (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jake O'Brien (Seattle Kraken) were selected in 2025, while Ryerson Leenders (Buffalo Sabres), Sam McCue (Toronto Maple Leafs), Owen Protz (Montreal Canadiens), and Marek Vanacker (Chicago Blackhawks) were selected in 2024.

RANGERS REACH

Rangers Reach 50/50 is back! We're kicking off our Super September draw during the Showcase weekend leading up to a Huge Jackpot prize on Opening Night, September 19th!

We've got three great early bird prizes that you won't want to miss out on!

Aug 31 - Win a night in Club 63 (suite) plus a $500 Food & Beverage Credit - draw takes place in the 3rd period on Sun Aug 31

Sep 12 - Win $2,500 CASH - draw takes place in the 3rd period on Fri Sep 12

Sep 19 - Win a custom Rangers VIP Experience including the following...

Custom made Rangers Game issue jersey

Behind the scenes VIP Tour experience including the new Rangers offices, player facilities, and dressing room

4 Tickets + VIP Parking for an upcoming Rangers Home Game

$200 Keg Restaurant Gift Card

All this plus our JACKPOT Prize and a consolation prize of a $500 Longo's Gift Card!

Tickets can be purchased online anywhere in Ontario at Rangers5050.com and rangersjersey.com.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Sunday's game vs the Guelph Storm will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20. Additionally, fans can listen to Sunday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers will host the Oshawa Generals at The Aud Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. for the second-of-three games during the preseason summer showcase.

Tickets can be purchased at entry to the building ($5.00 for all ages, kids under two are free).







