Team White Defeats Team Maroon 7-3 in Annual Maroon and White Game

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes completed their annual Maroon and White game on Friday, August 29 at the PMC. Team White won the game by a score of 7-3.

Colin Fitzgerald, Leon Kolarik, Joseph Cadorin, Jonny Brooks, and Sebastian Dzieciol each had a goal and an assist, while Caden Taylor and Nolan Davis both added two assists. Kaden McGregor, Francis Parish, Matthew Soto, Calum Hartnell, and Brennan Faulkner all had a goal. Yanis Lutz, Brody Robertson, Gerry DiCunzolo, Luis Sturgeon, Alexander Smyth, Kieran Raynor, and Genc Ula all picked up an assist in the game. Goaltenders Easton Rye, Masen Johnston, and Dylan Lee-Stack all played in two periods each, rotating between the two teams.

Following the game, Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced that the following players have been reassigned:

Dylan Turcotte

Marcus Sulug

Raiden Doxtator

Crisitan Giancola

Tommy Drienik

Matthew Crawford

Noah Kraus

Cole MacLean

John Luca Auriemma

Kaid Pawlanta

"These players all had a good camp, forcing us to make some very difficult decisions," noted Oke. "We will continue to monitor their progress and development over the coming season for future opportunities with our club."

The Petes preseason kicks off on Saturday, August 30 with the first of back-to-back home games against the Erie Otters. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets can be purchased for $10. The game will also be streamed on the Petes YouTube channel.







