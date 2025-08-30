Greyhounds Head into OHL Pre-Season with Twenty-Eight Man Roster

Published on August 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







With the 2025 OHL Pre-Season less than 48 hours away, and the Soo Greyhounds roster has been trimmed accordingly.

What originally started as a group of 63 hopefuls has been reduced down to 28 following the 14th Annual Luke Williams Memorial Red and White game earlier tonight.

The game officially wrapped up Training Camp 2025.

At the games conclusion, Greyhounds' General Manager Kyle Raftis and accompanying staff announced the following players currently remain with the club:

GOALTENDERS (3):

William Camputaro, Landon Miller, Noah Tegelaar

DEFENCEMAN (9):

Callum Croskery, Spencer Evans, Jakub Winkelhofer, Harris Pangretitsch, Keegan Gillen, Hunter Solomon, Brodie McConnell-Barker, Isaiah Allen, Chase Reid

FORWARDS (16):

Tate Vader, Noah Laus, Charlie Hilton, Quinn McKenzie, Brady Martin, Marco Mignosa, Blake Arrowsmith, Christopher Brown, Brady T. Smith, Brady R. Smith, Travis Hayes, Tobias Zvolensky, Erik Muxlow, Carson Andrew, Jordan Charron, Ryan Kaczynski

Over the past twenty-four hours (prior to, and following Red & White game) 35 players were released/re-assigned to other programs. Those players are: Cam Anderson, Vincent Arnone, Charlie Ashcroft, Chase Bailey-Reid, Colton Bain, Karsen Barbeau, Cameron Boville, Tyler Bruce, Mac Chisholm, Romeo DiBiase, Finn Dineen, James Elliott, Trent Enns, Jack Ferguson, Keaton Fitzpatrick, Elijah Hayes, Gavin Hicks, Evan Hoglund, Owen Kelly, Cullen Kerslake, Kaiden Khayat, Gavin Killoran, Cade Kinnear, Alexander Kyriacou, Lucas Lagoutte, Nolan Long, Fynn Manttari, Kalyn McQueen, Evan Pahanich, Nick Soliman, Luke Storm, Hunter Thorkilson, Simon Wang, Christoher Weiss, Ricky Wilson.

The Hounds will now kick off their four-game exhibition schedule starting with a home match-up this coming Sunday, August 31st.

They host the Sudbury Wolves at the GFL Memorial Gardens at 2:07 PM.

Tickets for this game are just $9.25 + HST for all ages, and can be purchased by visiting the SK Group Box Office starting at 10 AM Sunday, or by purchasing online, anytime at www.gflgardens.ca.







