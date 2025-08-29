Generals Kick off Preseason in Kitchener at Summer Showcase

August 29, 2025

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hit the ice for the first time in the 2025/26 OHL preseason as they head to Kitchener for the Summer Showcase, where they open up against the Saginaw Spirit.

Oshawa is hitting the road after wrapping up camp yesterday with their last Red and White scrimmage.

Last season, the Generals made a second straight OHL Championship Series, but unfortunately, they came up short again, falling in five games to the London Knights.

There were some busy Generals this season, as a pair of Generals were drafted to the NHL. Haoxi (Simon) Wang was selected in the second round by the San Jose Sharks, and the Columbus Blue Jackets picked Owen Griffin. To add to that, Brooks Rogowski was part of the U18 USA Hockey Team that took home the gold medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Championship this summer.

The Generals will play two games at the Summer Showcase as they take on the host Kitchener Rangers tomorrow.

Hockey comes back to the TCC on September 7th at 4:05 pm as the Gens take on the Guelph Storm in their lone home exhibition game.

Oshawa's regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.







