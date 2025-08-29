Windsor Spitfires Announce Updates to Hockey Operations Staff

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires have made changes to the hockey operations department.

Brian McLaughlin has served 6 years as the GTHL scout for the Spitfires and will continue to do so; has been promoted to a player development role. McLaughlin will also focus on developing Spitfires prospects. Including on- and off-ice coaching, creating and executing skill-specific training programs, analyzing player performance through video and observation, and mentoring players to improve their physical performance.

"I look forward to this new role with the Spitfires." Brian McLaughlin said. "I want to thank Bill (Bowler) with entrusting me with the Spitfires prospects and I look forward to helping them as they transition to the league."

Joining the organization is a trio of scouts.

Ethan Abrams (Ottawa)

Ethan worked for the Barrie Colts since 2022 as the Ottawa/Eastern Ontario Area Scout. Along with his work scouting for the Colts, Ethan has been heavily involved in the Hockey Operations/U15/U18 Scouting/Recruiting for the Navan Grads of the CCHL. Ethan worked in Navan in conjunction with his father, Marty Abrams, the former Soo Greyhounds Head Coach and long-time Junior A Coach & GM.

Emma Knoll (USA)

Emma is currently the Assistant Coach for the Women's Hockey Program at Hilbert College in Upper State NY and served as the Interim Head Coach for the 2024/25 season. She has previously worked with USA Hockey in various capacities along with being a North American Scout for 2 years for Mora IK program in the Swedish League from 2022 until 2024. Emma also had a very successful playing career with Kings College in the NCAA after coming out of the female high school hockey scene in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mark Mancari (Alliance)

Mark grew up in the London, Ontario area, he was drafted by the Ottawa 67's in the 2nd round in 2001 and played 4 years before becoming a 7th round pick of the Buffalo Sabres in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. After graduating from the OHL, Mark played in over 900 Professional games including 42 NHL contests split between the Sabres and the Vancouver Canucks. Upon his retirement from playing in 2019, Mark joined the Coaching staff at Western University in his hometown of London, Ontario before moving on to be an Assistant Coach with the Niagara IceDogs and the Sarnia Sting over the next couple years. Mark is currently the Head Coach of the U15 AAA London Junior Knights.







