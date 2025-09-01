Spitfires Reassign 26 Players After Training Camp
Published on September 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - Windsor Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler has announced that the team has reassigned 26 players following Training Camp.
The following players were reassigned:
- Noah Caswell
- Hudson Cicchelli
- Ryan Cranny
- Michael Cunha
- Jesse Debruyn
- Davis Devonish
- Ty Dubreuil
- Andrew Enright
- Ty Ensom
- Gage Evans
- Julian Gignac
- Drake Gram
- Kaiden Harmon
- Hamza Hauvsic
- Cameron Ingram
- Luke St. John
- Jordan Maine
- George Matsos
- Charlie Moskowitz
- Aidan Ostrovski
- Kaden Rolling
- Nic Rosati
- Jordan Street
- Mickael Tissier
- Matteo Vilardi
- Gunner Wolfe
"It's been a very competitive couple of days." Bowler said. "It's obvious that everybody worked hard over the summer, and this has led to us having to make some very difficult decisions. We will continue to monitor these player's progress and development over the next few years."
The preseason roster will be announced on Tuesday September 2nd.
