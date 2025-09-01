September 1/25 - BFD (7) - GUE (3) - Pre-Season
Published on September 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm fall 7-3 to the Brantford Bulldogs on Labour Day in Ayr.
Guelph goals from free agent Christopher Soares, rookie import player Mykhailo Haponenko, and sophomore Carter Stevens. Zach Jovanovski and Cruz Reznik combine for 34 saves.
The Storm are back in action on Friday, September 5th for the final home game of the 2025 Pre-Season. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Click here for full game summary.
Guelph Storm Pre-Season Schedule
Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre
Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre
Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 1, 2025
- September 1/25 - BFD (7) - GUE (3) - Pre-Season - Guelph Storm
- Spitfires Reassign 26 Players After Training Camp - Windsor Spitfires
- Wolves Enter Timmins Trip with 31 Players - Sudbury Wolves
- Pre-Season Game Day - September 1 - BFD V. GUE at Ayr - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.