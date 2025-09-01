September 1/25 - BFD (7) - GUE (3) - Pre-Season

Published on September 1, 2025

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm fall 7-3 to the Brantford Bulldogs on Labour Day in Ayr.

Guelph goals from free agent Christopher Soares, rookie import player Mykhailo Haponenko, and sophomore Carter Stevens. Zach Jovanovski and Cruz Reznik combine for 34 saves.

The Storm are back in action on Friday, September 5th for the final home game of the 2025 Pre-Season. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Guelph Storm Pre-Season Schedule

Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre

Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre

