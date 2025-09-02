Attack Score Thrilling 5-1 Victory against Barrie Colts

The Attack were back on ice at Sadlon Arena for their second Exhibition game of the 2025 preseason. In a high energy game, the Attack fought hard for a 5-1 win against the Barrie Colts. Leading the Bears on the board were Tristan Delisle with two goals for the Attack and Michael Dec, Ethan Kindree and Nicholas Sykora all with a goal each. Nicholas Desiderio had the singular goal for the Barrie Colts during the end of the second period. In net for the Attack was Carter George, making 39 saves of 40 shots on goal.

A fast paced start in the first period, the Bears winning many of the early period face-offs. Bringing play to the front of the Colts' net, the Attack would have multiple chances at the net. The constant pressure would pay off as Tristan Delisle hit home the Attack's first goal of the night just halfway through the period, with the assistance of his brother Max Delisle and teammate Carter George. The remainder of the period would be a constant back and forth of pressure from both teams hoping to gain the upper hand. The middle frame, much similar to the first would be kept at a high intensity with both teams gunning for the next goal. With Carter George steady between the Attack's pipelines, Owen Sound was able to confidently apply more efforts to their offense. Taking quick action, Michael Dec, with the help of Harry Nansi and Tristan Delisle, would rush the Colts' net earning the Attack their second goal of the night. The Attack now with a two goal lead left the Colts in need for a change of strategy, switching their goaltenders from Arvin Jaswal to Hagan Bach. Entering the halfway mark of the frame, Ethan Kindree would make a wrist shot at the Barrie net, sinking the Attack their third goal in the game and second goal of the period. In a followed pursuit, Barrie Colts' Nicholas Desiderio would pull a quick goal on the Attack late in the second, assisted by Cole Beaudoin and Joseph Salandra. The period would end in a 3-1 score in favour of the Attack.

The third and final frame of the game would be all in favour of puck control. A continuous battle between the Bears and the Colts left a heavy penalty kill early on. Finally a light at the end of the tunnel, when Tristan Delisle sealed the deal with an Attack goal, putting the Bears ahead by 4-1. A heavier set of shots would be sprayed on the Attack net as the Colts continued to press for another goal in hopes of closing the gap. George would be a wall in the net for Owen Sound allowing no attempts to break his cool calm temper. With less than 3 minutes remaining in the period, the Colts would pull their goaltender as a last ditch effort. The Attack taking full advantage of this would score an empty net goal by Nicholas Sykora ending the game.

Next Friday, September 5th, the Bears are at the CAA Centre in Brampton where they take on the Steelheads at 7pm. Owen Sound will return to home ice, of sorts, on Sunday, September 7th when they take on the Barrie Colts once again at The Plex in Port Elgin, Ontario. Game time is set for 2pm and tickets for this game have been going fast and is getting close to sold out, so be sure to get yours today at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at tickets.attackhockey.com.

In a unrelated roster move, the Attack reduced their pre-season roster, re-assigning Nick Gilby (Milton Menace, OJHL), Colton Ashby (Clarington Eagles, PJCHL), Jacob Vandeven (St. Thomas Stars, GOJHL), and Julius Da Silva (Halliburton Huskies, OJHL) back to their respective II Junior Clubs.







