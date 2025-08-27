Hockey Fest Celebrations Return to Owen Sound

Published on August 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Following the excitement of Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada in January 2023, when the City of Owen Sound came alive with a community-wide celebration of the game, the momentum has continued. Building on that success, local partners-supported by the City of Owen Sound-have hosted three successful Hockey Fest events, keeping the spirit of hockey alive year after year. The tradition continues with Hockey Fest 2025, set to take place from Thursday, November 13, to Saturday, November 15, 2025.

Hockey Fest is a partnership between Owen Sound Girls Hockey, local elementary and high schools, and the City of Owen Sound, with the support of the University of Waterloo Warriors, who compete within Ontario University Athletics.

The festivities will begin on Thursday, November 13, with the East versus West High School boys' and girls' hockey teams (Owen Sound District Secondary School and St. Mary's School) as they come face to face at the Bayshore Community Centre. Plan to attend and cheer on your favourite team!

On Friday, November 14, the University players will visit Hillcrest Elementary School, Kepple Sarawak Elementary School and East Ridge Community School, hosted by The City of Owen Sound and the University of Waterloo Women's Hockey team. The visits will include a game of floor hockey and Q&A.

Friday evening will feature several on-ice clinics for current players alongside the University of Waterloo Women's hockey team, sharing skills and tips about the game.

The Northern Lights Lady Classic hockey tournament will also be in Owen Sound, with a full slate of games at local arenas. New this season 'B' Divisions: U11, U13, U15, U18 and 'C' Division: U15.

On Saturday, the puck drops at 2 p.m. for the OUA game featuring the University of Waterloo Warriors playing Toronto Varsity Blues. Game tickets can be purchased in person at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452, or online.

Following the game, we hope the community will join us in the River District for Holiday Magic featuring the Kiwanis Santa Claus parade and to help kick off the Festival of Northern Lights.

Immediately following the parade, the "Sick Shot" recreational road hockey games will take place in memory of Josh Olynyk, who passed away from cancer in 2009. Josh played minor hockey in Owen Sound. Teams of four, three players plus one goalie currently playing U7, U8, U9, U10, U11, and U12, can sign up for one hour of play consisting of 15-minute games. Players must sign up to participate, wear a CSA-approved hockey helmet, and bring proper footwear, gloves, and clothing to play.

The complete schedule of events and information on how to sign up for on-ice clinics (plus referee and time keepers clinics), purchase tickets, play ball hockey, or volunteer for the event are available at OwenSound.ca/HockeyFest.

Consider sponsoring Hockey Fest and share your love for the game! Sponsorship applications are now open at OwenSound.ca/HockeyFest.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 27, 2025

Hockey Fest Celebrations Return to Owen Sound - Owen Sound Attack

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.