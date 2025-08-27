Barrie Colts Acquire Draft Picks from Niagara in Exchange for Riley Paterson
Published on August 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts announced today that the club has completed a trade with the Niagara IceDogs.
In the transaction, the Colts have traded forward Riley Paterson to Niagara in exchange for:
2026 - 2nd Round Pick
2027 - 3rd Round Pick
2027 - 6th Round Pick
2029 - 3rd Round Pick
2029 - 4th Round Pick
Colts General Manager Marty Williamson expressed appreciation for Paterson's contributions to the organization and optimism regarding the team's future.
"We thank Riley for his two years in Barrie, and we wish him all the best in the future," said Williamson. "With the amount of picks we received today, we feel we can help this team now and in the future."
The Barrie Colts thank Riley for his commitment to the organization and wish him success as he continues his career with Niagara.
