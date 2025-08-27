IceDogs Acquire Canucks Prospect Riley Patterson from Colts

Published on August 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

St. Catharines, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs have acquired forward Riley Patterson from the Barrie Colts in exchange for five draft picks.

Patterson, a Vancouver Canucks Fourth-Round Draft Pick, registered 25 goals and 59 points in 64 games with the Colts last season, totalling an additional 12 points in 16 playoff games during the Colts' 2025 playoff campaign.

"We're excited to welcome Patterson here in Niagara," says IceDogs General Manager Frank Evola.

Evola continues that Patterson will "add depth to our forward group, and we're excited to see the energy he brings to the team."

FULL TRADE

Niagara Receives:

Riley Patterson (F)

Barrie Receives:

2026 2nd Round Pick (NIA)

2027 3rd Round Pick (WSR)

2027 6th Round Pick (NIA)

2029 3rd Round Pick (NIA)

2029 4th Round Pick (NIA)

