Training Camp Update: Schedule Change for Thursday, August 28

Published on August 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Guelph Storm announced today a schedule change for the final day of Training Camp 2025. The scrimmage schedule for Thursday, August 28th has been cancelled, instead the day will feature a Team Black and Team Red practice that will be free and open to the public.

Training Camp On-Ice Schedule Below

Thursday, August 28th

Time Event

10:00am Team Black Practice

11:15am Team Red Practice

PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:

Friday, August 29th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brampton - 7:00pm - CAA Centre

Saturday, August 30th, 2025 - Brampton @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Monday, September 1st, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 2:07pm - North Dumfries Community Complex

Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre

Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

