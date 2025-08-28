Training Camp 2025 - Day 3

Published on August 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The third day of Training Camp featured three scrimmages with a reduced roster as camp slowly comes to a close ahead of the 2025 OHL Pre Season.

Game 1: Team White wins 5-4 over Team Red

Team White: Shybinskyi (1 G), Mahoney (3 G),

Team Red: Pape (1 G), McFadden (1 G), Brunton (1 G), Sullivan (1 G), Orvasky (1 G)

Game 2: Team Gold wins 6-5 over Team Black

Team Gold: Tronoski (2 G), Atkinson (1 G), MacCartney (1 G), Newton (1 G), Preiano (1 G)

Team Black: Johnston (2 G), Milani (1 G), Snelgrove (1 G), Teixeira (1 G)

Game 3: Team White wins 4-1 over Team Red

Team White: Soares (1 G), Brunton (1 G), Rivard (1 G), Roy (1 G)

Team Red: Lewandowski (1 G)

Training Camp On-Ice Schedule Below

Thursday, August 28th

Time Event

10:00am Team Black Practice

11:15am Team Red Practice

PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:

Friday, August 29th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brampton - 7:00pm - CAA Centre

Saturday, August 30th, 2025 - Brampton @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Monday, September 1st, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 2:07pm - North Dumfries Community Complex

Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre

Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre

