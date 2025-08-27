Knights Reassign 37 Players from Training Camp
Published on August 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
The London Knights have reassigned 37 players from training camp, the team announced Wednesday. Twenty-two forwards, nine defencemen and two goaltenders were returned to their respective teams, trimming the roster to 47 players.
Forwards
Max Anderson
Theo Bourdon-Lemoyne
Marcus Carter
Connor Crandon
Reid Gammage
Evan Gaudry
Jackson Halloran
Jack Haver
Reid Harper
Will Johnson
Logan Jackson
Colsen Joyce
Brett Kazmierski
Jack Kruiderink
Jared McNeil
Quinn McNamara
Luke McSorley
Evan Norris
Morgan Paine
Luke Saramak
Mateo Signoretti
Isaac Truman
Jacob Routhier
Defenceman
Connor Brennan
Braedon Clark
Brayden Hogan
William Janicek
William Muszynski
Nico Schmidt
Liam Straus
Jackson Taylor
Tyler Vorstadt
Goaltenders
Brock Lane
Jacob Saldanha
Thirty forwards, twelve defencemen and five goaltenders remain in camp ahead of the team's green and game on Wednesday evening.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 27, 2025
