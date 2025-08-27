Knights Reassign 37 Players from Training Camp

The London Knights have reassigned 37 players from training camp, the team announced Wednesday. Twenty-two forwards, nine defencemen and two goaltenders were returned to their respective teams, trimming the roster to 47 players.

Forwards

Max Anderson

Theo Bourdon-Lemoyne

Marcus Carter

Connor Crandon

Reid Gammage

Evan Gaudry

Jackson Halloran

Jack Haver

Reid Harper

Will Johnson

Logan Jackson

Colsen Joyce

Brett Kazmierski

Jack Kruiderink

Jared McNeil

Quinn McNamara

Luke McSorley

Evan Norris

Morgan Paine

Luke Saramak

Mateo Signoretti

Isaac Truman

Jacob Routhier

Defenceman

Connor Brennan

Braedon Clark

Brayden Hogan

William Janicek

William Muszynski

Nico Schmidt

Liam Straus

Jackson Taylor

Tyler Vorstadt

Goaltenders

Brock Lane

Jacob Saldanha

Thirty forwards, twelve defencemen and five goaltenders remain in camp ahead of the team's green and game on Wednesday evening.







