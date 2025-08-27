Spitfires Continue Partnership with YourTV Windsor and AM800 for 2025-26 Season
Windsor Spitfires News Release
The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the continuation of our long-standing partnership with YourTV Windsor and AM800 CKLW, ensuring fans can stay connected to every exciting moment of the 2025-26 season.
YourTV Windsor will once again deliver high-quality broadcasts of Spitfires home games throughout the season, featuring the talented on-air duo of Chris McLeod and Nick Warriner. Their in-depth knowledge and passion for the game provides fans with an unmatched viewing experience from the comfort of their homes.
On the radio side, AM800 CKLW returns as the official radio broadcast partner of the Spitfires, bringing fans every play of the action whether at home, on the road, or on the go. The veteran voices of Steve Bell and Manny Paiva will continue to call the games, providing expert insight, energy, and excitement that has become a staple for Spitfires fans.
"Partnering with YourTV Windsor and AM800 allows us to bring Spitfires hockey to our passionate fan base across multiple platforms," said Nick Welsh, Manager of Communications. "Chris, Nick, Steve, and Manny are an integral part of the Spitfires family, and their professionalism and enthusiasm help make every game special."
Spitfires fans can catch the full schedule of televised and radio broadcasts here and follow along on social media for updates throughout the season.
- Spitfires Continue Partnership with YourTV Windsor and AM800 for 2025-26 Season - Windsor Spitfires
