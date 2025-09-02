Windsor Spitfires Announce 2025 Preseason Roster

Published on September 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON - The Windsor Spitfires have announced their 2025 preseason roster ahead of the upcoming Ontario Hockey League exhibition schedule.

In total, 29 players will suit up for the preseason, including 16 forwards, 9 defensemen, and 4 goaltenders. Among them are several 2025 OHL Priority Selection picks, highlighted by 1st round pick John McLaughlin, 2nd round pick Ian Inskip and 5th round pick Caden Harvey, along with key returning players such as Owen Outwater and Joey Costanzo who bring leadership and experience.

"This is an exciting time of year where we get our first real look at the next wave of talent joining our organization," said GM Bill Bowler. "Our staff is eager to see how our young players compete alongside our returning group as we prepare for the season ahead."

The Windsor Spitfires open their preseason schedule on Friday September 5th when they face off against the Flint Firebirds at the Iceland Arena. The exhibition schedule can be found here.

Fans can view the full preseason roster below.

2025 Windsor Spitfires Preseason Roster

(alphabetical (last name) by position)

Goaltenders: Joey Costanzo, Carter Froggett, Michael Newlove and Jake Windbiel

Defensemen: Jonathan Brown, Anthony Cristoforo, Carter Hicks, Wyatt Kennedy, Michael Lavigne, Andrew Robinson, Grady Spicer, Conor Walton, Carson Woodall

Forwards: Ethan Belchetz, Max Brocklehurst, Loan Burkhalter, Shawn Costello, Cole Davis, Ethan Garden, Nathan Gaymes, Liam Greentree, Caden Harvey, Ian Inskip, J.C Lemieux, Beksultan Makysh, John McLaughlin, Jack Nesbitt, Owen Outwater, AJ Spellacy







