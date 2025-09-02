Royden Smith Commits to the Kingston Frontenacs
Published on September 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, Ontario - General Manager Kory Cooper and the Kingston Frontenacs have signed goaltender Royden Smith to an OHL Scholarship and Development agreement.
Smith was selected by the Frontenacs in the fifth round, 92nd overall at the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.
"Royden is a big goaltender that moves well for his size." said General Manager, Kory Cooper. "He provides us with strong depth at an important position."
The 6'2", 178 lbs. left catching netminder is from Toronto, ON. He spent the 2024-25 season with the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA program. In 20 appearances, he recorded a 10-9-0 record with a 2.45 GAA.
Royden Smith puts pen to paper on his OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.
"He will spend this season with Wellington to continue his development." continued Cooper. "Being close to Kingston will allow us to follow his development and have him available for practice or call ups on short notice."
Kingston continues its preseason schedule on Friday, September 5 against the Ottawa 67's in North Grenville. The Home Opener will take place at Slush Puppie Place on Friday, September 19, also against the 67's. Game time is 7:05 PM.
