Frontenacs Set to Open 2025/26 OHL Season on Home Ice against the Ottawa 67's

Published on September 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are thrilled to announce that we will open the 2025-26 OHL season on home ice against the Ottawa 67's on September 19th, 2025, at 7:05pm. The Frontenacs are excited to be back in action for another season in front of the amazing Fronts Family and are looking to build off a passionate and fun run in the 2025 OHL Playoffs.

There was an excitement in the air and a buzz around the city when the Black and Gold took the ice in the playoffs, coming to a fever pitch in the second round with our best playoff crowds in years. This season will see a lot of new faces on the Frontenacs roster, but the team still expects to be competitive in a wide-open Eastern Conference. Fans will see players like Jacob Battaglia, Tyler Hopkins, Kieren Dervin and Vann Williamson return to the team, while new faces like the recently acquired Tomas Pobezal and our two first-round picks from the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Aleks Kulemin and Matthew Henderson will look to make an impact in their first year of OHL action.

Before the puck drops, the fourth annual Home Opener Tailgate Party is back on The Tragically Hip Way with food, drinks, and live entertainment for the entire family. For more information and updates on everything Kingston Frontenacs make sure you stay locked into kingstonfrontenacs.com and follow the Black and Gold on our social media channels. We can't wait to have our fans back at Slush Puppie Place to help us kick off the 2025-26 OHL season for what is sure to be an electric night of action at our Home Opener on Friday, September 19th.

