Annual Home Opener Tailgate Party Is Back

Published on September 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Join the Kingston Frontenacs as we kick off our 2025/26 season with our annual Home Opener Tailgate Party, proudly presented by Scotiabank. This family-friendly event takes place on Friday, September 19th, from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM, right in front of Slush Puppie Place on The Tragically Hip Way. The tailgate is free and open to everyone, offering an exciting lead-up to the highly anticipated Home Opener against our rivals the Ottawa 67's with puck drop at 7:05 PM (tickets required for the game).

The festivities will feature live music from up and coming country musician Abby Stewart, creating a great atmosphere while you enjoy the wide range of activities we will have on site. Kids and families can look forward to games, inflatables, face painting, and a balloon artist, while the adults can check out the debut of the brand new edition of the Frontenacs' Riverhead 'Fan Brew' beer, available exclusively in the beer alley. Fans will also be able to enjoy food at Gino's Food Truck.

Come out, enjoy the fun, and help us launch another thrilling season of Frontenacs hockey. Don't miss out on the perfect way to start the season!

