Pre-Season Game Day - September 5 - OSH V. GUE

The Storm are at the Sleeman Centre for the final home game of the OHL Pre-Season as the 2025 Eastern Conference champions, the Oshawa Generals visit the Royal City.

For those not able to attend, tonight's game will be broadcasted locally on Rogers TV, but will not able available for a livestream. Fans can follow along on the Guelph Storm X account for all updates, click here to view.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Charlie Paquette

Originally a 3rd round draft pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, now in his overage season with the Guelph Storm

Selected by the Dallas Stars in the 7th round of the 2025 NHL Draft

Named the 34th captain in Storm history on September 4th 2025

Has appeared in 1 pre-season game thus far, registering 1 assist

Who to Watch - Oshawa Generals

Sam Roberts

16th overall pick of the Oshawa Generals in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection

Had 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) through 33 games with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16 AAA in the 2024/2025 season

Has 1 goal through 2 pre-season games

PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:

Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre

Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre

