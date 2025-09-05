Pre-Season Game Day - September 5 - OSH V. GUE
Published on September 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm are at the Sleeman Centre for the final home game of the OHL Pre-Season as the 2025 Eastern Conference champions, the Oshawa Generals visit the Royal City.
For those not able to attend, tonight's game will be broadcasted locally on Rogers TV, but will not able available for a livestream. Fans can follow along on the Guelph Storm X account for all updates, click here to view.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Charlie Paquette
Originally a 3rd round draft pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, now in his overage season with the Guelph Storm
Selected by the Dallas Stars in the 7th round of the 2025 NHL Draft
Named the 34th captain in Storm history on September 4th 2025
Has appeared in 1 pre-season game thus far, registering 1 assist
Who to Watch - Oshawa Generals
Sam Roberts
16th overall pick of the Oshawa Generals in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection
Had 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) through 33 games with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16 AAA in the 2024/2025 season
Has 1 goal through 2 pre-season games
PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:
Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre
Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre
Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
