Youth Hockey Scholarship Applications Available Through Saginaw Spirit Charitable Foundation

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit Charitable Foundation is pleased to announce that applications are now open for its third annual youth hockey scholarship, in partnership with Huntington. First offered in the 2023-2024 season, the scholarship aims to develop youth hockey players in the Great Lakes Bay Region both on the ice and in the community.

The scholarship is available to youth hockey players age 18 and under, rostered with Saginaw, Bay County, or Midland hockey associations. Student athletes fitting the above criteria can apply for the scholarship here: https://chl.ca/ohl-spirit/hockey-scholarship/.

In the 2024-2025 season, the Saginaw Spirit Charitable Foundation and Huntington awarded $3,900 in youth hockey scholarships. Funds were raised through the Guardians of the Ice custom painted helmets, worn by the Spirit in warmups and auctioned off this past February.

This season's scholarship is available from now until October 15th, 2025. Winners will be notified in November and recognized on the ice before a Spirit game later this season.







