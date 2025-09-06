Bulldogs Bite Back to Defeat IceDogs 7-2 in Preseason Matchup

Published on September 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Brantford Bulldogs defeated the Niagara Icedogs, 7-2, ending their home-in-home preseason series at the Brantford Civic Centre.

Both teams came out strong, with the Bulldogs hungry for redemption after their 4-1 loss the night before at the Meridian Centre.

Forward Cole Cooksey stood out in tonight's tilt, creating offensive scoring chances for the IceDogs and netting his first goal, unassisted, of the preseason early in the second period. However, it was Blake Barnes who opened the scoring with his first goal early in the first period, assisted by Charlie Hotles and Mateu Späth.

Earning his first start of the preseason was veteran goaltender Charlie Robertson, who remained steady throughout the first period. It wasn't until late in the first that the Bulldogs found the back of the net to tie the game at one each. Midway through the game, Hayden Jeffery took position between the pipes.

The Bulldogs' offence was relentless - following their two opening goals, a flurry of five unanswered goals, including a power-play go-ahead goal late in the first, and Bulldogs' forward Jake O'Brien netted a hat trick.

The Niagara IceDogs will hit the road for their final game of the 2025 OHL Preseason versus the Brampton Steelheads on September 13th, 7p ET at the CAA Centre.







