Bulldogs Bite Back to Defeat IceDogs 7-2 in Preseason Matchup
Published on September 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
The Brantford Bulldogs defeated the Niagara Icedogs, 7-2, ending their home-in-home preseason series at the Brantford Civic Centre.
Both teams came out strong, with the Bulldogs hungry for redemption after their 4-1 loss the night before at the Meridian Centre.
Forward Cole Cooksey stood out in tonight's tilt, creating offensive scoring chances for the IceDogs and netting his first goal, unassisted, of the preseason early in the second period. However, it was Blake Barnes who opened the scoring with his first goal early in the first period, assisted by Charlie Hotles and Mateu Späth.
Earning his first start of the preseason was veteran goaltender Charlie Robertson, who remained steady throughout the first period. It wasn't until late in the first that the Bulldogs found the back of the net to tie the game at one each. Midway through the game, Hayden Jeffery took position between the pipes.
The Bulldogs' offence was relentless - following their two opening goals, a flurry of five unanswered goals, including a power-play go-ahead goal late in the first, and Bulldogs' forward Jake O'Brien netted a hat trick.
The Niagara IceDogs will hit the road for their final game of the 2025 OHL Preseason versus the Brampton Steelheads on September 13th, 7p ET at the CAA Centre.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2025
- Spitfires Fall 8-1 in Preseason Action vs Flint - Windsor Spitfires
- Bears Go Fishing, Come up Empty in 6-2 Loss to Steelheads - Owen Sound Attack
- Birds Explode in Second, Hammer Spitfires, 8-1 - Flint Firebirds
- Bulldogs Bite Back to Defeat IceDogs 7-2 in Preseason Matchup - Niagara IceDogs
- Annual Home Opener Tailgate Party Is Back - Kingston Frontenacs
- OHL Prioritizes Enhancing Player Experience with New Season Approaching - OHL
- Guelph Advances in Bid to Host 2027 Memorial Cup Presented by Kubota Canada - Guelph Storm
- Youth Hockey Scholarship Applications Available Through Saginaw Spirit Charitable Foundation - Saginaw Spirit
- Gens' Preseason Continues with Weekend Series against Guelph - Oshawa Generals
- Pre-Season Game Day - September 5 - OSH V. GUE - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Niagara IceDogs Stories
- Bulldogs Bite Back to Defeat IceDogs 7-2 in Preseason Matchup
- IceDogs Defeat Bulldogs in Preseason Matchup
- IceDogs Acquire Defenceman Liam Spencer from London Knights
- IceDogs Come Back to Defeat the Firebirds in Preseason Tilt
- IceDogs Acquire Canucks Prospect Riley Patterson from Colts