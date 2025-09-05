OHL Prioritizes Enhancing Player Experience with New Season Approaching

TORONTO - The exhibition schedule is underway and the 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season is fast approaching. While the pace picks up on the ice, the OHL is placing a special priority on enhancing the experience of its players off of it.

The OHL Board of Governors recently approved more than 20 recommendations put forth by the league's Player Experience Committee that was established at the outset of the 2024-25 season. These recommendations, which cover areas such as team facilities, travel and accommodations, off-ice development, billeting and more, will be further pursued and implemented in the coming months leading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Some of these league-wide enhancements include but are not limited to:

Weekly player access to an expanded suite of medical and therapy services (Physiotherapists, Chiropractors, Massage Therapists)

Strength and conditioning coaches working with teams daily both in and out of season

Team nutritionists working with players, billets and teams, establishing comprehensive meal plans, including post-game both at home and on the road

Implementing a league-wide data and performance collection system to capture player performance analytics

Establishment of league-wide minimum travel and accommodations standards

Enhanced billet standards and support

Enhancement of off-season training support

Additionally, the OHL has appointed Brodie Barrick, formerly Director of Recruitment and Player Services, to the role of Director of Player Experience.

"As someone who has played in the OHL and cherished my time as a member of the Sarnia Sting, I know what a great experience our players are treated to, but the reality is, the sky is the limit for what we can achieve when we all work together," said Barrick, who played in the league from 2012-14 before using his OHL Scholarship to play U SPORTS men's hockey at Toronto Metropolitan University. "The OHL has a tremendous legacy of producing world class players, one we want to build upon as we challenge ourselves to improve every facet of the league, particularly in areas the players directly benefit most from."

Barrick's particular areas of focus will continue to touch on providing education to prospective players and their families while also taking the lead on understanding the experience and modern day needs of current OHL players, building off those interactions to promote growth across the league. He'll also focus on developing the OHL's alumni brand and work to cultivate a more expansive alumni network leaguewide.

"One of the big undertakings we'll have as part of our player experience enhancements will be to establish both a gold standard and minimum standards guide for team facilities across the league," added Barrick. "There's a lot to look forward to and a great deal of work to be done as we get ready to drop the puck on a new season."

