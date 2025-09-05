Gens' Preseason Continues with Weekend Series against Guelph

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals face the Guelph Storm in the first of two preseason matchups between the two squads.

This weekend's home-and-home series against the Storm begins in Guelph tonight at 7:07 pm and ends back at the TTC Sunday at 4:05 pm, the lone exhibition game the Gens play at home.

The Gens come in fresh off a 1-1-0-0 finish at the Summer Showcase in Kitchener, where they took a 6-5 shootout victory over the Saginaw Spirit in game one before suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the hosting Rangers in game two.

Of the six Generals' goals scored in their two preseason games, five of them have come from new faces looking to make an impact.

With four exhibition games remaining, Oshawa will look to finalize their roster before the start of the regular season.

Oshawa's regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.







