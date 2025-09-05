Guelph Advances in Bid to Host 2027 Memorial Cup Presented by Kubota Canada

The Guelph Storm Hockey Club is proud to announce that it has advanced to the final two cities being considered to host the 2027 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota Canada, one of the most prestigious events in junior hockey.

The Memorial Cup brings together the champions of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL, along with the host team, to compete for national supremacy. The event also serves as a tribute to Canada's fallen soldiers, making it a tournament rich in tradition, meaning, and community impact.

If selected, the 2027 Memorial Cup would serve as the centrepiece of Guelph's bicentennial celebrations, marking 200 years since the city's founding. The bid represents a true partnership between the Guelph Storm and the City of Guelph, with strong municipal support through funding, logistics, and community engagement.

"Hosting the Memorial Cup would be an incredible honour for our city," says Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. "We're ready to make this a truly unforgettable event and the centrepiece of Guelph's bicentennial celebrations in 2027. If our bid is successful, we look forward to showcasing Guelph's passion for hockey, celebrating our vibrant community, and welcoming fans from across the country to experience everything we have to offer."

Guelph's bid is anchored by a compelling combination of team strength, top-tier facilities, passionate fan support, and deep-rooted community engagement.

"We're honoured to be among the final two cities in consideration," said Joel Feldberg, Guelph Storm Partner. "The Memorial Cup is a national showcase, and we know Guelph is ready to host an unforgettable tournament that reflects the strength of our team, our city, and our fans."

The Guelph Storm have been shaping a roster with the goal of reaching peak performance in the 2026-27 season. Backed by a strong nucleus of emerging talent and a wealth of draft inventory, the team is not only preparing to host the Memorial Cup - but to contend for the championship on home ice.

"It is a privilege for our organization to have this opportunity. The Memorial Cup is the most difficult Championship in hockey to win," said General Manager George Burnett. "The Storm organization has focused on the 2026-2027 season for the past twelve months. With a core of young players expected to make significant progress this season and an abundance of draft inventory the organization is positioned to host the Memorial Cup and compete at the highest level."

The bid reflects a deep collaboration between the Guelph Storm and the City of Guelph, driven by a shared belief that the Memorial Cup can be a catalyst for civic pride, economic impact, and a lasting legacy. Together, they aim to deliver an event that not only celebrates hockey excellence but also strengthens community bonds and showcases Guelph on a national stage.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make an incredible hockey tournament into a city-wide celebration," said Matt Newby, Vice President of the Guelph Storm. "With over 1,000 hotel rooms within twenty kilometers of the Sleeman Centre, we hope to look back after the event and hear that they were all full-with fans, families, and visitors who helped make this celebration unforgettable."

The final decision from the CHL is expected between late November and early December 2025. If selected, Guelph would proudly host the Memorial Cup presented by Kubota Canada for the second time, building on the success of 2002. This time, the event would carry even deeper meaning - not only as a celebration of elite junior hockey, but as a central part of Guelph's bicentennial year, honouring our veterans and bringing the entire community together for a truly unforgettable experience.

